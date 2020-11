A 44-year-old man was in stable condition after suffering stab wounds to the face and torso about 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of High Street, Lancaster City police said.

An unidentified man attacked the victim at his front door.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Detectives processed the scene for evidence, witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police bureau at 717-735-3300.