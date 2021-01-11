Lancaster city police are investigating a stabbing Saturday night in Southeast Lancaster city that sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital after he confronted his girlfriend’s former husband.

Police said the man who was stabbed was following the 30-year-old man once married to his girlfriend, and forced him to stop his vehicle at Garden Court apartments near South Ann Street and East End Avenue. Then, along with several other people, the pursuer opened the man’s driver-side door and began punching him, police said.

The man who was being punched retrieved a knife from his vehicle and stabbed his assailant several times, ending the attack, police said.

The man who was stabbed was taken in a private vehicle to the hospital where he underwent surgery and was in “stable condition” Monday morning, police said.

No charges have been filed in the case which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be anonymously sent by texting LANCS plus a message to 847411.