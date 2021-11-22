A Lancaster city man repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman, then apologized to her mother, according to city police.

Pedro Rivas-Gonzalez, 51, assaulted the woman multiple times despite her protests at an address on Old Dorwart Street in Lancaster city, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman reported the assaults to police Friday morning, telling investigators Rivas-Gonzalez fondled her multiple times and continued to do so despite her telling him to stop. Rivas-Gonzalez then sexually assaulted the woman following the inappropriate touching, police said.

The assaults took place multiple times between January and mid-November, police said.

Rivas-Gonzalez later told the woman’s mother “that he was sorry, that he was wrong and that he would move” after she confronted him about the assaults, according to the affidavit.

Rivas-Gonzalez was charged with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. Court records show he is currently free on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Attempts to reach Rivas-Gonzalez’s attorney, Christine Pierce Lora, were not immediately successful.

Rivas-Gonzalez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Adam Witkonis on Dec. 1.