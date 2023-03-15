A Lancaster city man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child in his care.

Someone reported to police on Dec. 12, 2022, that Victor Rivera sexually assaulted them while they were in his care when they were a child, according to a criminal complaint. It is not clear how old the person is now.

Police charged Rivera, 56, with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, two counts of indecent assault of a person under the age of 13, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Police arrested Rivera on Tuesday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday in front of Judge Adam Witkonis.

Rivera is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. A criminal docket for Rivera does not list who his attorney is.