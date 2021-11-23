A Lancaster city man convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl from Indiana was sentenced to up to 105 years in prison, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Andrew E. Howland, 39, was found guilty of kidnapping, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault in August. He was sentenced on Nov. 18 by Lancaster County judge Donald Totaro to 30 to 105 years in prison.

Howland kidnapped the girl from her home and drove her to Lancaster County in December 2020, the district attorney’s office said. He then took her to two separate hotels in East and West Hempfield townships.

Howland was arrested by police at a Comfort Inn hotel in Columbia that month after authorities tracked his cell phone location.

Howland had communicated with the girl on social media for several months prior to the kidnapping, according to the release.

When he was arrested, the district attorney's office said an investigation “uncovered online communication between Howland and the girl which revealed Howland’s plan to bring the girl to Lancaster County and sexually assault her."

During sentencing, Totaro called Howland “one of the most dangerous types of offenders” and said the sentence will ensure that if he is ever released, he will be supervised by state parole and have to register as a sex offender with the Pennsylvania State Police for the rest of his life.