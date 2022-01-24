A Lancaster city man was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for attempted homicide after firing seven shots at a woman at an East Lampeter Township apartment in 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 23-year-old Wanyai Parker to 15 to 30 years in prison on Thursday, the DA’s office said in a press release.

Parker, of the 300 block of South Marshal Street, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and eight other charges in November.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said Parker will be eligible for parole in 2035.

Parker, 22 at the time, entered a woman’s apartment in the 1300 block of Bentley Ridge Boulevard without her permission shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2020, pulling a handgun on both her and her sister and grabbing both of their phones, according to the news release.

The woman had an active protection from abuse order against Parker at the time.

Parker fired multiple shots at one of the women attempting to flee to get help from a neighbor, then discarded the gun in a wooded area near the apartment complex.

Police later found multiple shell casings and bullet holes both inside the apartment and along an outdoor stairwell. The gun was also later found.

“It’s sheer luck this isn’t a homicide case,” Assistant Attorney Mark Fetterman said at the sentencing. “It’s a miracle nobody was hurt.”

In arguing for a lenient sentence, Parker’s defense attorney said he had consumed a large amount of alcohol before the incident and that he had an undiagnosed mental illness.

Parker apologized to the woman and her family in attendance, adding “If I could go back in time, I’d change what I’ve done.”

“You fired seven shots at a victim trying to flee,” Reinaker said.