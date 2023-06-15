A Lancaster City man last week was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for the 2020 rape of a 12-year-old who was in his care.

Geovanny Guzman-Cruz, 28, was sentenced June 8 to 15 to 30 years in state prison before Common Pleas Judge Dennis Reinaker after being convicted by jury after a three-day trial in March. Guzman-Cruz is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s mother and must register as a lifetime sex offender with state police and is subject to Megan’s Law, which mandates sex offenders make any change of address or information public.

Guzman-Cruz was charged with rape of a child, indecent assault of someone less than 13-years-old, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering welfare of children, indecent assault of a person under the age of 13 and two counts of corruption of minors.