A Lancaster city man was sentenced to state prison for driving a car involved in a fatal 2019 shooting.

Vladimir Paltan, 31, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one first-degree felony charge of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and two third-degree felony charges of hindering apprehension. Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced him on Wednesday, March 1, to six to 12 years in state prison.

Vladimir Paltan and two other men, 25-year-olds Brian Paltan and Ryan Rivera, all of Lancaster were involved in the murder of Tyreek Gardner, 22, also of Lancaster in May 2019, according to previous reporting. Vladimir Paltan and Brian Paltan are brothers.

Rivera and Brian Paltan initially confronted Gardner and a woman walking on Fulton Street on May 30, 2019 after they crossed paths earlier that night. Brian Paltan then punched Gardner, who ran onto Tobacco Avenue toward North Shippen Street.

Both Rivera and Paltan shot at Gardner as he was trying to get away, but missed, according to previous reporting.

Shortly after, Rivera and Paltan got into Vladimir Paltan’s car, and continued to follow Gardner. When they caught up to him, Rivera shot Gardner from inside the car. Gardner was shot several times and died at Lancaster General Hospital later that day.

Brian Paltan was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and carrying a firearm without a license in June 2022. Rivera was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison for third-degree murder in January 2022.

Another man, Daniel Pineda, was sentenced to 14 to 46 months in prison in February 2021 after pleading guilty to two counts of hindering apprehension. Pineda initially told police he didn’t know about the shooting but was with Rivera before Gardner was shot. While in prison in July 2019, Pineda was recorded on a phone call warning Rivera, “Be careful out there, bro, you hot."