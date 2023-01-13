A Lancaster city man will spend up to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fatally beating a man in 2021.

Aaron Blake Robertson, 33, of Lancaster pleaded guilty to third degree murder and aggravated assault Monday morning for the death of Brandon Schweers, 36, on Sept. 1, 2021. Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright sentenced him to six to 12 years in prison.

Robertson reportedly saw Schweers on his porch on the 500 block of Pearl Street and approached with pepper spray and a knife. The two then started arguing, and Robertson admitted to police that he to pepper sprayed and struck Schweers multiple times in the head, according to previous reporting.

When officers found Schweers as they responded to the scene, he told them his "body hurt all over" and was complaining of difficulty breathing.

Schweers' girlfriend called the police, and he was able to identify Robertson before he was transported to a local hospital where he died.