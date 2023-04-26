A Lancaster city man will spend life in prison after being sentenced Tuesday morning for a 2020 East Lampeter homicide.

Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Wright sentenced Joshua Luciano, 22, of the 200 block of South Ann Street, to life without parole with an additional 67 years tacked on. Luciano was sentenced for killing Alexander Rivera, 22, on March 19, 2020.

Witness testimony said Luciano had sold Rivera and a friend marijuana at the 1722 Motor Lodge on Old Philadelphia Pike just after 1 a.m. A dispute over the sale occurred. Luciano left, then returned to the motel with Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 22, and shot Rivera in the head and another man in the abdomen.

A jury convicted Luciano on charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm without a license.

This is Luciano's second trial after a November mistrial when the jury deadlocked.

Gonzalez-Inthiphan is still awaiting trial. He is charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, discharge of firearm into an occupied structure and aggravated assault. His next court date is scheduled for May 26.

Luciano had a troubled history and was charged with shooting a 20-year-old in the hip during a November 2019 drug deal and headbutting and attacking Manheim Township police officers after a crash in January 2019. Luciano pled guilty to the assault of the police officers and was on probation at the time of the homicide.