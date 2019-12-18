It’s been almost 43 years to the day since a daytime robbery led to Jose Nieves spending his entire adult life in a maximum security prison.

Nieves was sentenced to life in prison in May 1977 for the stabbing of John Herr, who owned a Mobil service station on Columbia Avenue in Manor Township, which Nieves and an accomplice were attempting to rob on Dec. 21, 1976.

Now, Nieves is being considered by the Board of Pardons for a commutation, which would let the now 61-year-old man out of prison and on to parole for the rest of his life, instead of behind bars.

Nieves was 18 at the time of the murder, and his robbery accomplice, Robert Weaver, was 20 years old and never faced prison time for the crime. The two lived together in Lancaster city, according to LNP archives.

Weaver maintained his innocence, while Nieves initially cycled through several attorneys before ultimately pleading guilty and surprising the court right before he was set to stand for trial. Nieves later appealed and said he had insufficient representation, according to LNP archives. LNP archives did not provide information about the resolution of Weaver and Nieves’ cases.

On Christmas Eve of 1976, while in Lancaster County Prison, Nieves allegedly told another inmate “he had a knife in his hand, that Herr moved, and he stabbed him,” a police sergeant testified at the time. He also told the other inmate “he didn’t mean to kill him, but just cut him a little bit,” the officer added, according to LNP archives.

Nieves has served 42 years in prison and is currently in Phoenix State Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison in Montgomery County. He and 14 other commutation applications will be heard by the Board of Pardons Friday in the state Supreme Court courtroom, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s office announced Monday in a news release.

Nieves has cleared the first hurdle in his commutation application: his merit application was accepted by at least three members of the five-member board to grant him a public hearing. His merit application included a “summary investigative report” compiled with the facts of the crime, his prior criminal history, plus his institutional conduct, academic achievements, religious involvement, psychiatric data, among other information.

The five members of the pardons board will have interviewed Nieves before Friday’s public hearing. At the hearing, the applicant’s supporters and counsel will have 30 minutes to present their case of why Nieves should be released with life on parole. The victim’s family and those in opposition also have 30 minutes to present their opposition if they see fit.

After the hearing, the board will need unanimously vote to recommend Nieves’s sentence is commuted to life on parole. The board then would recommend it to Gov. Tom Wolf to sign, which he could reject, accept or never address, Fetterman’s spokesperson Christina Kauffman said.

Efforts to reach the Herr family were unsuccessful.