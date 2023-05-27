A Lancaster city man was sentenced last week to one to five years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges related to solicitation of sex from a minor last year.

Jose Villa Corta, 48, pleaded guilty on Thursday in front of Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker to attempted statutory sexual assault, attempted corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility and soliciting a victim of sexual servitude, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Human Trafficking Task Force and the FBI began an undercover detail for solicitation of minors in June 2022 and placed ads online for prostitution, the DA's office said.

Investigators communicated with Villa Corta, who said he would pay $100 to have unprotected sex with a 13-year-old, the office said. He was instructed to go to a hotel on Lincoln Highway on June 9, 2022, and he volunteered to bring a pizza.

Villa Corta was arrested after he arrived, the office said. He had a cellphone matching the number used to solicit sex, $100 in cash and a pizza. Villa Corta admitted to the acts in an interview with police.