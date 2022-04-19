A Lancaster city man will spend 19 to 40 years in prison for rape of a child and other charges, a judge ordered on Monday.

Luis G. Torres Jr., 27, of the 300 block of North Lime Street, was also convicted in August of 2021 of three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, three counts of indecent assault of a child, three counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of aggravated indecent assault, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

The offenses happened more than a decade ago between 2008 and 2011, the district attorney's office said. Torres would have been between 14 and 17 at the time.

Three children, all under the age of 9 when the assaults happened, reported the abuse to their mother, who told Manheim Township police, the district attorney's office said.

Torres was arrested in 2018, according to court records.

Assistant district attorney Fritz Haverstick said that Torres acted with predatory intent on much younger children, despite the fact that he was a juvenile at the time.

"This was someone who preyed on the [victims] and took no responsibility," Haverstick said.

Torres is currently in Lancaster County Prison.