A Lancaster city man was sentenced to 17-and-a-half to 35 years for shooting a man four times after the victim allegedly threw something, possibly a pebble, at the shooter's car.

Daijour Stennett, 32, of the 700 block of W. Vine Street, was found guilty of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license after a three-day December trial in front of Common Pleas Judge Jeffery Wright. Wright sentenced Stennett on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2021, in the 100 block of Hershey Avenue. Investigators determined Stennett fired at the victim six times. The victim testified at the trial that he still experiences weakness and arthritis in his left shoulder and arm, has seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.