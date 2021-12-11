A Lancaster city man has been charged with multiple felonies for repeatedly raping and sexually abusing a juvenile girl a decade ago, according to Columbia Borough police.

Geraldo Josue Maldonado Jr., 38, raped, fondled and assaulted the girl multiple times at several different addresses in Columbia between 2011 and 2012, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Maldonado was caring for the child at the time of the assaults, police said.

The girl spoke with investigators in August, telling them Maldonado had abused her on multiple occasions when she was about 5 or 6 years old.

Maldonado was arrested Thursday and charged with rape of a child and six other felony child sex offenses.

Court records did not list an attorney for Maldonado.

Judge Miles Bixler set Maldonado’s bail at $50,000. He was confined to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post bail, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Maldonado is also awaiting trial on separate charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child and eight other child sex offenses for offenses that took place in Lancaster city in 2005. Information on those charges was not immediately available.