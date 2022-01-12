A Lancaster city man repeatedly raped a child over a span of eight years, beginning when the girl was either 6 or 7 years old, according to Lancaster city police.

Miguel Morciglio-Figueroa, 40, was charged on Tuesday with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, statutory sexual assault and five related felony offenses, according to court dockets. Police said officers arrested him sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators first learned about the assaults when the girl ran away in the middle of the night and went to a relative's house, according to an affidavit. She spoke to a social worker in September 2021 and first reported the assaults, which took place between 2009 and 2018.

It was not immediately clear in the police report when the girl first ran away.

The girl said she was first raped by Morciglio-Figueroa when she was 6 or 7 years old, according to the affidavit. The abuse happened multiple times after that, the last instance happening when she was 15.

The girl tried to push Morciglio-Figueroa off during the assaults, but he overpowered her, police said in the affidavit.

A court docket for Morciglio-Figueroa indicates he appeared before Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever for a preliminary arraignment, and was sent to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.