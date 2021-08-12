A Lancaster city man showed a police officer his father's severed head before being arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday.

Donald Meshey Sr., 67, died of multiple stab wounds to his body, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who completed the autopsy on Thursday morning.

Meshey's son, Donald Meshey Jr., 32, was charged and arrested with his father's homicide, police said. The two lived together at 202 West Strawberry Street.

Police first arrived at the house after a woman called 911 at 8:51 a.m., reporting that Meshey showed her a human head in the freezer and had said there was a cadaver in his bed last night, but it was no longer there, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When police arrived, Meshey walked the officer inside and “pulled a human head from the freezer,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Meshey told police that he found the “cadaver doll” in the bedroom and that he stabbed it for two to three minutes.

A cadaver is a dead body, mainly one used for dissection, according to Merriam-Webster. Cadavers are usually used for education and though synthetic cadavers have been gaining popularity, medical schools like Johns Hopkins University were still using real cadavers as recently as 2016.

Meshey said he dismembered his father's body, put the body parts in large construction-sized garbage bags and put them in the basement of the house, according to the affidavit.

He moved the head into the freezer on Wednesday, before police arrived, according to the affidavit. Meshey also told police he moved the torso into a 2007 Lincoln Town Car that was outside the house.

According to court records, Meshey shoved a woman into some boxes, causing her minor injuries, at a home in Lancaster Township on Feb. 8, 2021. He was charged with harassment.

On May 5, District Judge Mary Sponaugle gave him the option of enrolling in anger management counseling and completing six classes. He did not and instead paid a $50 fine and $163 in court costs on July 7, records show.

Meshey is currently charged with criminal homicide, abuse of corpse and tampering with or fabricating with physical evidence, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on August 25, in front of district judge Adam Witkonis.

This is the sixth homicide in Lancaster County so far this year, according to newspaper records.

Mitchell C. Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, was found shot to death in a Strasburg parking lot on Feb. 14; Helen Miller, 19, of Manheim Township, was found stabbed to death in her home on Feb. 22; Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, of Lancaster, died of a traumatic brain injury several days after a neighbor found him unconscious on March 18; Richard Williams, 35, of West Hempfield Township, was shot and killed at his ex-wife’s home in Mountville on April 16; and Victoria Preston, 60, was killed with prescription drugs at her Mount Joy home before it exploded in a murder-suicide on June 1.

No charges have yet been filed in connection with Gonzalez’s death.

LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Dan Nephin contributed to this story.