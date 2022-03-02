A Lancaster city man indecently assaulted another man as he slept at a Manor Township residence last year, according to Manor Township police.

Jeremiah Eugene Wright, 35, assaulted the man at a residence in the 400 block of Knollwood Road around 7 a.m. April 4, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Wright had met the man at a Columbia nightclub during the early morning hours that day, later returning with him and several friends to the residence around 3 or 3:30 a.m., police said. Wright and another person continued to drink alcohol as the man went to sleep.

The man told police he awoke to find Wright standing over him while nude, claiming he was searching for the bathroom. The man also found a substance later determined to be seminal fluid on his body and clothes.

A forensic analysis completed in February showed Wright’s DNA samples matched sperm found on the man’s clothes.

Wright later told investigators he had no recollection of the incident.

Wright was charged with a single misdemeanor count of indecent assault on an unconscious person. He was arraigned by Judge Joshua Keller on Tuesday and released on bail set at $25,000 unsecured, court records show.

An attorney was not listed for Wright in court documents.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Wright has previously pleaded guilty to simple assault in 2016, being sentenced to two years of probation, according to court records. He has also pleaded guilty to felony charges of access device fraud and forgery and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking in 2006, being sentenced to four years of probation.