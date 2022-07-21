A Lancaster city man gave fentanyl to another man who later overdosed and died, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Daniel Fernando Pineda, 24, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility, according to court documents.

Officers with Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded at 5:05 p.m. on April 7 to a residence in the 800 block of North Shippen Street for a report of an unconscious man presumed to be dead. The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, according to a release from the district attorney's office.

The coroner's office ruled the cause of the man's death as acute fentanyl toxicity, and the manner was ruled accidental.

Investigators extracted data from the phone, which showed the man communicated with Pineda on social media and through text messages to negotiate purchasing heroin and fentanyl. At 5:01 p.m. on April 6, Pineda and a man arranged to meet for a transaction, and the man messages his girlfriend about six hours later that he used the drugs, according to the release.

City officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Pineda was a passenger in at 9:31 p.m. on April 28. During a search, officers found two white wax paper sleeves with suspected heroin/fentanyl under Pineda's sea, according to the release.

Officers seized Pineda's cell phone while executing a search warrant on May 4, and found additional messages involving negotiations and arranging the purchase of drugs, according to the release. Officers also found deleted messages between Pineda and the man who died of the overdose.

Pineda denied recognizing or knowing the man when he was shown photographs of him, according to the release.

District Judge Andrew LeFever arraigned Pineda on his charges, and Pineda is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing date is not listed in Pineda's criminal docket.