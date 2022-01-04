A Lancaster city man already wanted on charges of assault led police on multiple high-speed chases last week, intentionally striking a patrol vehicle in the process, according to multiple police departments.

Shane Robert McCracken, 39, led police on chases in Lancaster city, Quarryville and several other jurisdictions on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to two different affidavits of probable cause.

City police first spotted McCracken in the 600 block of North Plum Street near Frederick Street at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that he was in the area. McCracken was wanted after a bench warrant had been issued for his arrest last June as he was awaiting trial on two charges of simple assault in 2020 and charges of simple assault and harassment in 2019.

McCracken, driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer that was later determined to have a stolen license plate, accelerated when officers attempted to pull him over. police said. He then led police on a high-speed chase through the city, reaching speeds of about 50 to 60 mph in residential areas and blowing through four different stop signs before the pursuit was discontinued.

The affidavit did not state how the first chase ended.

Quarryville Borough police then spotted McCracken again the following day shortly after 8:30 p.m. at West 4th and West State streets in Quarryville.

McCracken, who was driving with a suspended license, led police on a second chase that was later joined by state police troopers as it continued west into Drumore Township. McCracken reached speeds of 85 mph in a 55 mph zone and blew through six red lights and stop signs without stopping, according to the affidavit.

A trooper attempted to stop McCracken with a tactical ramming maneuver, but McCracken then swerved into the trooper, intentionally striking the patrol vehicle and disabling it, police said.

McCracken then continued the chase into York County, pulling over near Holtwood and River roads in Lower Chanceford Township on the west side of the Susquehanna River, where a female passenger exited the vehicle. The passenger was not charged.

A Lancaster city police spokesperson said McCracken had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

State police charged McCracken with aggravated assault, simple assault, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and nine different traffic violations. He was separately charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and nine additional summary traffic violations by Lancaster city police.

Attempts to reach Kane Podraza, a public defender representing McCracken for the previous assault charges, were not immediately successful. Court records did not list an attorney for McCracken for the new charges.