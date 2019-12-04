A Lancaster city man died by suicide Tuesday night in Buchanan Park.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni made the ruling and identified the man as Gregory Alexander Valentine, 31.
Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatched emergency responders about 9:23 p.m. Tuesday to the park.
Further information was not available.
LNP generally does not write about suicides unless they occur in public settings.
GET HELP
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org,
800-273-8255.
• Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.
• Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.