A Lancaster County jury convicted Daijour L. Stennett for shooting another man multiple times after the man threw something at Stennett’s car in November 2021.

The jury found Stennett, 32, guilty of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license.

The shooting happened at around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in the 100 block of Hershey Avenue. An on-duty East Hempfield Township police officer traveling through the area heard gunshots and saw Stennett standing along the roadway holding a gun, according to previous reporting.

Stennett told detectives that the man threw something at his 2008 Mercedes Benz C300, adding that it possibly could have been a pebble, according to the complaint. Stennett said he pulled his vehicle over, pulled a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun from his waistband and shot the man three times as he approached the vehicle and again in the back when the man was on the ground.

Responding officers from Manheim Township Police Department found a man laying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to the criminal complaint. Officers determined Stennett shot six times, and four of the shots hit the man – once in the head, once in the left shoulder, once on the left side and once in the right shoulder and once behind the head. The man’s injuries included skull and spine fractures, a broken shoulder blade and bleeding in his chest.

Police noted at the time that Stennett’s concealed weapons permit expired on Nov. 3, 2019.

In the trial, the man testified that he continues to suffer weakness and arthritis in his left shoulder and arm, seizures and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright will sentence Stennett at a later date. Stennett is currently in Lancaster County Prison.