A Lancaster city man was convicted last week of sexually abusing three minors more than a decade ago.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Geraldo Maldonado, 40, of 16 counts, including child rape, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, following a four-day trial before Judge Merrill Spahn that included testimony from the three victims.

The defense argued the victims' accounts were inconsistent and that they were making up the claims, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa argued it wouldn't make sense for the girls to lie, the DA's office said. They wouldn't have fabricated claims 13 years after the earliest abuse in 2008. Charges were filed in 2021.

In addition, the abuse came to light when a journal was found with a note describing Maldonado's conduct, the office said.

“This all happened because a journal was found,” Ponessa told jurors, the DA’s office said. “Not because all three victims waltzed into the police station and decided (they were going to conspire against the defendant) that day.”

Maldonado had been a caretaker of the victims, the office said. Two of the girls testified they were abused multiple times at two locations in Lancaster in 2008 when one girl was 6 and the other about 4 or 5 years old, the DA’s office said. The other girl testified she was abused when she was about 5 or 6 years old in Columbia in 2011 and 2012.

Maldonado is in Lancaster County Prison awaiting sentencing, which has not been scheduled. He faces up to 176 years in prison.

YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline, 717-392-7273, that connects callers to free, confidential counseling and therapy services for community members impacted by sexual abuse, harassment or assault.