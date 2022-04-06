A Lancaster city man was convicted by a jury of raping a child over the course of a three-year period.

The jury found Alexander Fernandez-Ramos, 36 of the 1000 block of Willow Street Pike, guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault with a child under the age of 13 and corruption of minors, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The jury rendered its decision on March 16.

Police learned of the incidents when the child reported the assaults to city police in May 2019, and further reported it to detectives during an interview in October 2019, according to the release. Police determined Fernandez-Ramos sexually assaulted the child when the child was between the ages of 11 and 13.

Charges were filed against Fernandez-Ramos in December 2019.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker presided over the trial and will sentenced Fernandez-Ramos at a later date.