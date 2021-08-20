A Lancaster city man was convicted by a jury of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from her home in Indiana, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Andrew E. Howland, 39, was also convicted of unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, the district attorney's office said.

Howland was arrested at a Comfort Inn hotel in Columbia in December 2020, where police found him with the 13-year-old.

The district attorney's office said that Howland kidnapped the girl from her Indiana home around 1 a.m. Dec. 1 then drove her to Lancaster County, where he booked two separate hotel rooms.

After the girl's family reported her missing, authorities found social media messages between the girl and Howland, according to the district attorney's office.

At the time of Howland's arrest, the district attorney's office said in a news release "the investigation uncovered online communication between Howland and the girl which revealed Howland’s plan to bring the girl to Lancaster County and sexually assault her."

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller said that Howland was "every parent's worst nightmare" and said that his attitude and behavior are "chilling."

Howland argued during his testimony that he "saved" the girl from her home life, the district attorney's office said.

After Howland's arrest, the girl was placed in the custody of social services because she was reported as a runaway.

A sentencing hearing was schedule for Nov. 18, 2021, in front of Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro.

Howland remains in Lancaster County Prison and his bail was increased to $15 million by Totaro.