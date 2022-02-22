A Lancaster city man repeatedly raped a young girl over the course of several months last year, according to city police.

Kernest Colber Guerrier, 19, raped the 8-year-old girl several times at a residence in the 600 block of Euclid Avenue between April and October 2021, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Guerrier was charged Friday with rape of a child and six other felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Police began investigating Guerrier in December after receiving a report from a worker with the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency. The girl later told investigators in January that Guerrier had raped her.

Guerrier told investigators the assaults took place while he was responsible for caring for the girl a handful of times over the summer, claiming “it did not feel good” and saying he regretted his actions, police said.

An attorney was not listed for Guerrier in court documents.

Judge Adam Witkonis set Guerrier’s bail at $250,000 during a preliminary arraignment Friday. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

Guerrier will face a preliminary hearing before Witkonis on March 2.