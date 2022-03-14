A years-long investigation resulted in a Lancaster city man being charged for repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a young girl for more than four years, according to city police.

Ivan Maldonado Jr., 33, raped the girl, who was no more than 7 years old at the time, at three different residences in Lancaster city between August 2007 and March 2012, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The assaults took place at a residence in the 100 block of East New Street, inside an apartment in the 1900 block of Oregon Pike and at a third address in southeastern Lancaster city, police said. Maldonado was caring for the girl at the time.

Police began investigating Maldonado after the girl first reported the assaults to them in October 2017. Investigators spoke with the girl in May 2021, and she was also interviewed at the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance in November 2017.

Maldonado was charged last week with two counts of rape of a child, three counts of statutory sexual assault and 14 other felonies and misdemeanors. He had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon, court records show.

An attorney was not listed for Maldonado in court documents.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.