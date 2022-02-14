A Lancaster city man repeatedly raped a young girl over the course of several years, according to city police.

Mee Reh, 30, raped the now-13-year-old girl at his residence in the 200 block of North Lime Street as recently as Thursday afternoon, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The girl told investigators Friday that Reh had raped and sexually abused her since she was about 6 years old, police said.

Reh was charged with rape of a child, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

An attorney was not listed for Reh in court documents.

Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle set Reh’s bail at $600,000 during a preliminary arraignment Saturday. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Andrew LeFever on Feb. 22.

Reh was previously placed in a pre-trial intervention program in 2019 after he was charged with endangering the welfare of children and two counts of simple assault, according to court records.