A Lancaster city man was arrested for multiple felonies − including rape of a child, disseminating child pornography and incest − after police found a "large quantity" of photos and videos depicting child porn on the man's phone.

Police investigated John F. Henry, 36, of the 400 block of Pearl Street, after obtaining a search warrant following a cyber tip that reported child pornography had been uploaded to a Google account matching Henry's IP address, Lancaster city police said.

It is not immediately clear when the search warrant was issued, according to the police report.

Data was extracted from Henry's phone, revealing the cache of videos and images of child pornography, police said.

Two of the recordings on Henry's phone were recent and showed a child under the age of 5, according to police. Henry had sexually abused the child on numerous occasions, police said.

Henry was charged with a total of 14 felonies and one misdemeanor. He was arrested on Nov. 19.

Henry's preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Adam Witkonis was Tuesday morning, and all of his charges were sent to Lancaster County Court, according to a criminal docket.

Henry is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 in the Lancaster County Courthouse.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after he was denied bail.

