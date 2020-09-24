A Lancaster city man is facing charges after police say he damaged police vehicles and buildings during protests following the fatal officer-involved shooting on Sunday, Sept. 13, on Laurel Street.

Christopher Vazquez, 31, is charged with institutional vandalism, reckless burning or exploding, riot, failure to disperse upon official order and disorderly conduct.

Vazquez threw bricks at and damaged a vehicle registered to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, according to a news release. He then lit an umbrella on fire and put it inside the vehicle through a broken window, police said.

Vazquez also threw bricks at the Lancaster Bureau of Police station front door and shattered a glass door, police said.

Police estimated the damage to the vehicle to be in excess of $16,000, and the damage to the police station was estimated at $6,0000.

Vazquez then threw bricks at the front door of the U.S. Post Office building on West Chestnut Street, and threw bricks at vehicles registered to the Lancaster Parking Authority in the first block of West Orange Street.

The damage to the post office was estimated to be less than $5,000, and the damage to the vehicles was estimated to be approximately $1,100.

Vazquez was arrested Wednesday at his residence in the first block of Campbell Avenue, police said. He is in Lancaster Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A total of 13 protesters were arrested in the aftermath of to the police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz that happened on Sept. 13. The protests extended from Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Other arrests followed on Monday, Sept. 14.

"The investigation into the riotous behavior, violence and property destruction that occurred on 9/13/20 and 9/14/20 is ongoing," police said in a release. "Detectives are conducting interviews, reviewing surveillance video, and tips sent in by the public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

Read More