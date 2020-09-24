A Lancaster city man caused nearly $30,000 damage to police vehicles and buildings during protests downtown after a police officer shot and killed man Sunday, Sept. 13, on Laurel Street, police said.

Christopher Vazquez, 31, threw bricks at and damaged a vehicle registered to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, according to police. He then lit an umbrella on fire and put it inside the vehicle through a broken window, police said.

Vazquez also threw bricks at the police station front door and shattered a glass door, police said.

He told officers that he began destroying cars and property after he was struck in the leg by a "rubber bullet," police wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

Police estimated the damage to the vehicle to be in excess of $16,000, and the damage to the police station was estimated at $6,000.

Vazquez then threw bricks at the front door of the U.S. Post Office building on West Chestnut Street, and threw bricks at vehicles registered to the Lancaster Parking Authority in the first block of West Orange Street.

The damage to the post office was estimated to be less than $5,000, and the damage to the vehicles was estimated to be approximately $1,100.

Vazquez was charged with institutional vandalism, reckless burning or exploding, riot, failure to disperse upon official order and disorderly conduct.

Police used an array of video footage to identify Vazquez, including videos uploaded to Facebook and YouTube, according to the affidavit.

A detective later found out that Vazquez was on state parole and under electronic GPS monitoring, according to the affidavit. Police found that his GPS locations matched video surveillance of the man they believed to be him damaging the cars and property.

Vazquez was arrested Wednesday at his residence in the first block of Campbell Avenue, police said. He is in Lancaster Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A total of 13 protesters were arrested after an officer fatally shot Ricardo Muñoz on Sept. 13. The protests extended from Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Other arrests followed on Monday, Sept. 14.

"The investigation into the riotous behavior, violence and property destruction that occurred on 9/13/20 and 9/14/20 is ongoing," police said in a release. "Detectives are conducting interviews, reviewing surveillance video, and tips sent in by the public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

