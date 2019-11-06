A Lancaster city man has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Kendall Lee Sutton, 63, of the 1200 block of Fremont Street, was charged Tuesday after an investigation that began in April.

According to charging documents, a person told police in April they learned Sutton had been searching for child pornography.

Sutton said he messed up by not deleting his search history, the document said. He also said he would never touch a child, but guessed he was OK with watching others touch children, it said.

Police examined Sutton’s computer and tablet and said they found than 100 images of child pornography.

Sutton is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility — all felonies. He is free on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Sutton, and a phone number for him couldn’t be found.

