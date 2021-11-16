A Lancaster city man was charged with arson and risking catastrophe, among other charges, after police found him standing inside a smoky bedroom of a shared house on Monday evening.

Joseph W. Westman, 39, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors after police had to forcefully open the door to his room after officers were called for a report of a man burning things in his bedroom, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When police arrived to the 500 block of High Street sometime around 9 p.m., a woman who called police said she had heard Westman speaking to himself in his room, saying he was going to kill all of his roommates, police wrote in the affidavit. The woman was inside the building with her five-month-old child when Westman started trying to light a fire.

Police said they had to force entry into Westman’s room after he refused to open his locked bedroom door.

Westman's room had "a higher concentration of smoke than the rest of the home," police said. It was unclear how many people lived in the house.

He was standing in the middle of the room and an officer saw black burn marks in multiple spots around the room, according to the affidavit. Westman told the officer, “This is my room, I can do what I want.”

Police said they found suspected methamphetamine on him during a search.

Westman was charged with two felony counts of arson, one felony count of risking catastrophe, four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and a misdemeanor cout for possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $35,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 in front of District Judge Adam Witkonis.