A man has been charged with stabbing another man at a Lancaster city nightclub last month, according to city police.

William Travis Jones Jr., 40, of Lancaster city, stabbed the man with an unidentified edged weapon at Rainmakers Club at 700 East Chestnut Street around 12:50 a.m. Feb. 27, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers found the 43-year-old man bleeding “profusely” from his head and neck inside a restroom in the club, police said. The man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told investigators he was speaking to a woman when Jones approached him and became agitated, first yelling at him and then assaulting him. The incident was captured on surveillance footage inside the club.

Bouncers then removed Jones, a club member, from the establishment.

The man immediately identified Jones as the man who stabbed him when presented with a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Jones was charged Friday with a single felony count of aggravated assault.

Police are now searching for Jones, they said in a news release Monday. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to call city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.

Jones previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct in 1999, being sentenced to one to two years of probation and an unspecified period of confinement, court records show.