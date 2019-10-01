Felipe Hernandez-Peralta mugshot

Felipe Hernandez-Peralta, 29, was charged on Monday with four felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13-years old, one felony count of unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses and one felony count of corruption of minors, according to charging documents. 

A Lancaster city man was charged with indecent assault of a minor over a nine-year span, starting in 2013, according to police. 

Lancaster city police said that Hernandez-Peralta groped the minor multiple times between 2013 and August 2019. The girl was less than 13 years old. 

An investigation began after the girl was interviewed by the Lancaster County Children's Alliance earlier in September, according to the affidavit of probable cause. 

Hernandez-Peralta is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000. 

