A Lancaster city man was charged with attempted homicide after city police say he fired three gunshots into a car that two women were sitting in on Wednesday night.

Ismael Felix Rosario, 25, of Ruby Street, was charged and arrested for the shooting on Thursday by Lancaster city police.

A witness told police that she saw a short man in a camouflage hoodie shoot into the back of a car parked in the 500 block of North Plum Street at 10:12 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said there were three bullet holes left in the 2010 Cadillac – two in the rear of the car and one through the back and front windshields.

Another witness identified Rosario as the shooter and the first witness picked Rosario out of a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Police said that because of the snowstorm, vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area were very light and Rosario was the only person at the location who matched the description.

Rosario declined to be interviewed at the police station, according to the affidavit, but said that he was the owner of a camouflage hoodie that was at the scene. The officer had never told Rosario about a hoodie.

Rosario is also charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

Rosario is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm because of a 2015 charge, police said.

He is currently in Lancaster County prison after failing to pay $600,000 monetary bail, according to court records.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever.

