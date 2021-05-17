A Lancaster city man started a fire on the first floor of a house while a woman and three children were in a second-floor room, according to Lancaster city police said.

Mamelto Gonzalez, 33, was arrested after police were called at 10:58 p.m. Thursday, May 13, to the house in the 700 block of Almanac Avenue after a woman called and reported that a man was breaking items in the house.

A woman inside the residence called 911 and reported that Gonzalez set the living room on fire while there were people trapped on the second floor, police said.

Gonzalez "set the living room on fire" shortly before officers arrived, police said. The fire was out by the time officers forced their way into the home, but smoke was throughout the house and the couch was smoldering.

Police determined Gonzalez lit the couch on fire, punched holes in the walls and damaged several pieces of furniture.

The woman who called police extinguished the fire before officers arrived and then locked Gonzalez outside. The woman then took her three children upstairs and locked herself and the children in an upstairs bedroom, according to police.

They were safely evacuated and neighbors helped by giving blankets, police said. EMS treated the woman and children for injuries at the scene.

Gonzalez is charged with felony arson, three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and another misdemeanor for criminal mischief.

A criminal docket for Gonzalez was not available as of Monday morning.