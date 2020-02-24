A Lancaster city man has been charged after raping a woman with mental disabilities in June, police said.

Samuel Rosa, 54, of the 500 block of Dauphin Street, picked up the woman while she was walking and took her to the 1722 Motor Lodge June 14, East Lampeter Township police said. Rosa and the woman had never met before, police said.

There, police said, Rosa assaulted and raped the woman.

The woman's parents contacted police after she came home with bruises on her neck and told them she had been with a man she didn't know at a motel.

Police used surveillance videos from the 1722 Motor Lodge and credit/debit information to identify Rosa.

When police spoke with Rosa he admitted to having sex with her, but denied knowing she had mental disabilities, police said. According to Pennsylvania law, people with mental disabilities are incapable of consenting to sexual intercourse.

Rosa was charged with rape, sexual assault, two felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault of a person, according to court documents.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison Feb. 21, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26, according to online court documents.

