A Lancaster city man is facing charges after police say he provided heroin and fentanyl to a 44-year-old woman who later died of an overdose on March 13.

JB Todd Barr, 52, of the 200 block of Lincoln Street, was charged after police were able to determine that he used his phone to set up a delivery of the drugs with 44-year-old Danyelle Stewart, police said.

Stewart was found dead in a residence in the 500 block of Longfellow Drive shortly before 11 p.m. on March 13, police said.

During the investigation, Lancaster city detective Lt. Nathan Nickel used the packaging and paraphernalia found at the scene of the overdose to tie Barr to the death, police said. Investigators also analyzed Barr's phone while he was in prison on the unrelated charges.

Barr was arrested in April on other drug charges, according to court documents. He is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with Stewart’s death.

Barr is in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 2.

