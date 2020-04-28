A 27-year-old man has been charged after he sold fentanyl disguised as oxycodone to a man who fatally overdosed in February 2019, police said.

Police said Hector Valentine Nazario, of Lancaster city, supplied fentanyl to 23-year-old Christian Querry on Feb. 12.

East Lampeter police responded Feb. 13 to a report of an unresponsive person and found Querry dead in his bedroom located in the 1500 block of Bentley Ridge Boulevard, court documents said.

Police found pills, pill fragments, a rolled up $20 bill and Querry's laptop and cellphone in Querry's bedroom.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office reported Querry's death was the result of multiple drug toxicities, but Dr. Wayne K. Ross, a forensic pathologist, determined the cause of death to be fentanyl, police said.

"In other words, but for the fentanyl the victim would not have died," an affidavit of probable cause said.

Police examined Querry's phone, which showed previous text messages with Nazario, court documents said.

Querry texted Nazario on Feb. 12 for seven "30s," or oxycodone tablets around 5:32 p.m. and the two men agreed on a price of $200 for the seven pills.

Nazario and Querry met around 6:51 p.m. at Nazario's residence at that time, which was located in Ephrata, according to GPS records within Querry's phone, the affidavit said.

But the seven blue tablets inscribed with "M 30" that Nazario sold Querry weren't oxycodone, police said. Laboratory analysis found the pills to instead be fentanyl.

Nazario is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 10-20 years in prison. He is currently at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $500,000 monetary bail, court documents said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 8, court documents said.