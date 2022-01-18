A Lancaster city man was charged Tuesday after assaulting an underage girl, according to city police.

Michael Antonio Vargas, 33, fondled the 11-year-old girl at a residence in the first block of West Liberty Street sometime between August and September, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The girl spoke with police in early December, telling them Vargas had touched her inappropriately. Vargas later admitted to touching the girl when he was interviewed by investigators earlier this month.

Vargas was charged with unlawful contact with a minor – a felony offense – as well as indecent assault and corruption of minors, both misdemeanors. He had not been arrested as of Tuesday evening, court records show.

An attorney was not listed for Vargas in court documents.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.