A Lancaster city man has been charged after he attacked a woman, police said.

Jose Severino, 39, began punching a woman while she was asleep in an apartment around 6:40 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 400 block of Manor Street, an affidavit of probable cause said.

When the woman woke up, she attempted to block the punches, but Severino continued to punch the woman in the face and neck with both fists, court documents said.

The woman attempted to run and escape out a window twice, but each time Severino trapped her and continued his assault, court documents said.

The woman then bit Severino's hand, which forced him to release her, and she ran from the residence and sought help, the affidavit said.

After the attack, the woman was left with a large knot above her left eye, an abrasion under her left jaw and redness around her neck, court documents said.

Severino was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and was committed to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail, online court documents said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5, online court documents said.

