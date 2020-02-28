A Lancaster city man who was a target of a monthslong heroin dealing investigation was arrested on Wednesday, according to Lancaster city police.

Victor Betancourt, 57, was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation at 3 p.m., police said.

Lancaster city police K9 and Selective Enforcement units seized 28 baggies of heroin from Betancourt's residence, police said.

He was selling and delivering the drugs in the 200 block of South Ann Street and in the 500 block of East Mifflin Street, according to police.

Betancourt was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, criminal use of a communications facility and deliver of heroin, all felonies, police said.

He's in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail, according to court documents.

