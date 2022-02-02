A Lancaster city man and woman stole a credit card from the inside of a car before crashing the vehicle, later using the card to make more than $300 in fraudulent purchases, according to city police.

Nasiara Alage Rosario-Brown, 19, and Christopher Williams, 20, entered a 2010 Ford F150 in the first block of North Shippen Street, stealing a credit card from inside around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Before fleeing the scene, Rosario-Brown and Williams placed the truck in reverse, wrecking the vehicle when it crashed through the brick wall of a nearby garage, police said.

The truck’s owner heard the sound of squealing tires outside, at first believing it to be vehicles driving through a nearby alleyway before noticing that her car had been driven into the building.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to reinforce the structure and prevent it from collapsing further.

Rosario-Brown and Williams ran away from the scene, later using the credit card to make $302.69 in fraudulent transactions throughout the day, buying food at a nearby McDonald’s and making seven separate purchases at a local grocery store, among other stops, police said.

The two were seen on surveillance footage near the truck before and after the crash, as well as at the McDonald’s, a private residence and a T-Mobile store where they used the card to fraudulently purchase two telephones for $170. Rosario-Brown provided her name to T-Mobile when she purchased the phone.

Rosario-Brown and Williams were charged with theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, 10 counts of access device fraud, 10 counts of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle.

Attorneys were not listed for Rosario-Brown or Williams in court documents.

Both are currently free on $25,000 unsecured bail, court records show. They will each face preliminary hearings before Judge Andrew LeFever on March 4.

Williams has previously pleaded guilty to nearly two dozen burglary and theft-related offense since 2019, most recently being sentenced to six months to two years of confinement and a year of probation in 2020, according to court records.