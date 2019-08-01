Lancaster city mailed out a corrected version Wednesday of a notice to its roughly 3,400 suburban sewer customers regarding proposed rate increases.

The original version, mailed out previously, had provided calculations of water rates for typical residential, commercial and industrial customers before and after the proposed change.

Subsequently, it was discovered the example charges listed for the commercial category were wrong, yielding an incorrect increase of 52.5%.

The corrected version reads: “The total bill for a commercial customer using 230,000 gallons per quarter with a 1-inch meter would increase from $779.70 to $1,092.88 per quarter, or by 40.2%.”

The city says it has 253 suburban commercial accounts.

The city’s request for higher rates must be reviewed by the state Public Utility Commission, which is empowered to approve smaller increases if it determines the full change sought by the city isn’t justified.

The city expects the new rates to take effect by the end of the year. The earliest it could happen is Sept. 17.

Customers within the city are not affected. However, the city says it plans an in-city rate increase once the suburban one is implemented.

The city says the additional revenue is needed to cover capital investment and operating costs and put the sewer system on a firmer financial footing.