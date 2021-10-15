Lancaster city officials hope to close on the $1 million purchase of a parking lot near the former St. Joseph Hospital to build new income-restricted apartments, they revealed this week.

Early plans for the 1-acre site on the corner of Marietta and North West End avenues call for around 50 units reserved for households that make less than the area median income, a metric set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In the current federal fiscal year, 50% of the Lancaster metro area’s area median income for a family of three is $37,350.

The city is in talks with HDC MidAtlantic, the Lancaster-based nonprofit that develops and manages affordable housing, about leading the project. If it progresses, HDC MidAtlantic would eventually become the owner and manager of the property, said Claude Hicks, senior vice president of real estate development at HDC MidAtlantic.

The sale must be finalized by Nov. 26, according to Christopher Delfs, the city’s director of community affairs and economic development.

The project would serve as an addition to a sweeping $90 million plan from HDC MidAtlantic and Baltimore-based Washington Place Equities that would transform the nearby former St. Joseph Hospital and surrounding properties into a new housing development.

The six-story hospital building on College Avenue would include 150 market-rate apartments. On the affordable housing side, HDC MidAtlantic is working through two development phases: a 64-unit building at 213 College Ave., and another building with 48 or so units on the southeast corner of Marietta and College avenues. All the units in both phases would have income restrictions, Hicks said.

The hospital campus was last occupied by UPMC Pinnacle in 2019.

Both firms proposed some changes to the plan at a city Planning Commission meeting in July. The biggest change was that Washington Place’s market-rate project would no longer include offices.

HDC MidAtlantic is awaiting word on whether state officials will grant the project $1.25 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to finance the 64-unit plan at 213 College Ave.

The cost of buying the 1-acre parking lot on Marietta Avenue for the city’s planned project could be funded by its allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act money Congress passed earlier this year. Lancaster city received $39.5 million.

Lancaster City Council is scheduled to vote Oct. 26 on an ordinance that would authorize Mayor Danene Sorace's administration to use $5 million of the city’s Rescue Plan funding to pursue affordable housing projects.

‘A gift that doesn’t come around very often’

The move would mark the beginning of a more aggressive strategy by the mayor’s administration and City Council to generate affordable housing. Lancaster city has directed federal funding to projects in the past, particularly from HUD's HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

But a $5 million allocation is a unique opportunity, developers and city officials said.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in March. It set aside $350 billion in recovery money for state and local governments. In May, the U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance saying they could use the funds for affordable housing development.

The Marietta Avenue parking lot would be the first project to use Rescue Plan funds in Lancaster city. Officials are working on two others, but Delfs said it was too early to make any details public.

The 1-acre parking lot is currently owned by Lancaster-based real estate developer Gary Neff, who bought the lot in 2008 and leased it to the hospital until he and UPMC Pinnacle agreed to end a 20-year lease, he said.

The property is a prime spot for a larger-scale development project, Neff said, in part because it allows for a construction crew to easily transport and store building materials compared to most city properties. That can help keep costs down, he said.

“The mayor, the City Council, and city staff have to be commended for jumping on top of this opportunity,” Hicks said. “This is a gift that doesn’t come around very often.”

City staff are still working with members of City Council to refine the terms of the ordinance to make sure they’re comfortable with it, Delfs said.

City officials discussed the Marietta Avenue purchase at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, when Delfs presented an “interim housing strategy” for the city.

“This is more than we’ve ever done,” said City Councilor Ismail Smith-Wade El regarding the city’s housing strategy. “Except (there’s) the reality that it still may not be enough" to meet the need.

The city would help facilitate the development of 2,000 new housing units in the city, according to the strategy presented by Delfs. That may include subsidies to private developments with market-rate housing if a portion goes to creating income-restricted units, Delfs said.

Of those units, 15% would be restricted to incomes lower than the city’s median, according to the strategy. Delfs called the goal to help produce 2,000 more housing units in the city "aspirational."

“We can go out and use $39.5 million and build a building or two, or maybe three,” Sorace said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “That's not going to get us as far in terms of the number of units that we're trying to accomplish over time.”