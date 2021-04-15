Lancaster city residents just got an opportunity to provide input about the façade artwork on the future parking garage and public library in the Ewell Plaza, in the 100 block of North Queen Street.

The City of Lancaster on Wednesday released a survey to gather comments, opinions and inspiration from the community. The eight-question survey is available at Engage.Cityoflancasterpa.com by clicking on the “Ewell Plaza Art Explorations” project. The survey will be open until May 14.

The survey is part of the city’s effort to offer its residents more opportunities for community engagement.

In 2019, a group of city residents took the city to court over the art that had been planned for the Ewell Plaza. The design envisioned public art in the form of colored aluminum tubing on the building’s façade, which they said would clash with the surrounding buildings, a violation of the design standards.

The art is to be developed by Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt, of the Miami-based firm R&R Studios. Opponents said the city wrongly elected not to bring local artists and the public into the selection process that led to R&R.

Acknowledging the previous lack of outreach, council required R&R to incorporate extensive public engagement into its design process.

Behar and Marquardt will host listening sessions and workshops with the Lancaster community that, along with the survey, will inform the design concepts of the facade artwork. The community will also have the opportunity to rank their favorite of at least two concept designs.

For more information on the Ewell Plaza, visit EwellPlaza.com.