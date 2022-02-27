Lancaster city celebrated a milestone in its Land Bank Authority program this weekend with the dedication of its first property.

Working with Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity and Highland Presbyterian Church, a house on the 500 block of Howard Ave was purchased and renovated, and on Saturday the keys were presented to the new homeowners, Manny and Awilda Cruz.

"This is all about transferring generosity, a lot of love and finally taking this place that was just a house and making it a home," Andrew Szalay, president of Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, said.

The Howard Street property received new flooring and carpet, a renovated kitchen and bathrooms, and fresh coats of paint inside and out, among other improvements.

The Lancaster City Land Bank Authority was created in 2017 to promote the development of vacant and tax delinquent properties.

Doug Byler, chair of the authority, said the house was the authorities first project and that he hopes "many more will be coming."

He said that other homes are currently undergoing renovation in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Mayor Danene Sorace said the nation is in a crisis of affordable housing.

"In a city that is as big as Lancaster, it is very difficult to build new housing and so the opportunity that Habitat has taken in partnership with the land bank to bring this house back is both providing housing for the Cruz family but also preserving and protecting a home that been here for at least 100 years or more,"

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit which builds and restores homes with the goal of providing an affordable path toward home ownership for families.

Mortgagees through the Habitat program are interest free and are capped at a level so that the payments do not exceed 30% of a families yearly income, Szalay explained

The program also requires that the homebuyers contribute 250-400 hours of work on Habitat for Humanity projects, and staff said in Manny's case he contributed 795.

"I want to say thanks to the (Habitat) for allowing me to come into the program, and the office crew and the ReStore crew ... also to Highland Prebyterian for all their donations to the house and for everybody who put in to work on the house," Manny said. "We're all very grateful for it."