A water main repair project in Lancaster city will trigger a two-day boil water advisory for a block of West King Street through Friday morning.

The city sent notices to affected properties in the first block of West King Street, between Prince and Queen streets (Penn Square).

Workers are scheduled to cut out and replace an old faulty valve at West King and Prince streets from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic restrictions The first block of West King Street is scheduled to be closed to traffic today from midnight to 7 a.m., and traffic will be detoured onto South Prince Street, which will be limited to one lane. Traffic on Prince and King streets may also be periodically limited to one lane over the coming week as work at the intersection continues.

During that time, affected properties are expected to see a complete loss of water pressure, according to Matthew Metzler, the city’s deputy director of public works.

Once service is back up, however, the water “may be at an increased risk from microbial contamination due to a drop/loss of water pressure within parts of the distribution system,” the advisory states.

The Bureau of Water has issued a boil water advisory for customers at 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 48 ½, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55 and 56 W. King Street and 38 Penn Square. 1/2 — City of Lancaster (@cityoflancpa) February 25, 2020

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the boil water advisory should be lifted by 7 a.m. Friday following 48 hours of clean water samples, Metzler stated.

“While there is never an ideal time to do it, we need to do it now to make sure we don’t impact Restaurant Week next week,” he wrote in an email.

The valve replacement is part of a larger, $350,000 water main replacement project by Berks-based contractor Wexcon Inc. for work on South Prince Street from West King to West Vine streets.

Boil instructions

Until the boil water advisory is lifted, residents or workers at affected addresses are advised not to drink tap water without boiling it first. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and kept boiling for one minute.

Only boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until the advisory is lifted.

Affected properties will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

A full copy of the boil water advisory can be found on the city’s website at www.cityoflancasterpa.com.

