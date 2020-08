The City of Lancaster issued a boil water advisory after a water main break, the city said Wednesday morning.

The notice is for customers in the 500 block of Big Bend Road, 1316 Passey Lane and 139 Schoolhouse Road.

Customers at addresses 500-520 are asked to boil any drinking water until further notice.

The water system may be at an increased risk from microbial contamination because of a drop or loss of water pressure, the city said.

